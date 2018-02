Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brown & Brown Inc:

* BROWN & BROWN, INC. ANNOUNCES 2-FOR-1 STOCK SPLIT

* BROWN & BROWN - ‍STOCK SPLIT TO BE EFFECTUATED BY DISTRIBUTING 1 ADDITIONAL SHARE TO A SHAREHOLDER OF RECORD ON MARCH 14 FOR EVERY SHARE OF STOCK OWNED​

* BROWN & BROWN INC - EXPECTS ADDITIONAL SHARES ISSUED IN CONNECTION WITH SPLIT TO BE DISTRIBUTED ON MARCH 28, 2018