BRIEF-Brown-Forman Declares Special Dividend Of $1 On Class A And Class B Common Stock

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brown-Forman Corp:

* BROWN-FORMAN ANNOUNCES A SERIES OF BENEFICIAL STAKEHOLDER ACTIONS

* BROWN-FORMAN CORP - CO ALSO DECLARED A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF $1.00 ON ITS CLASS A AND CLASS B COMMON STOCK

* BROWN-FORMAN - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A NUMBER OF CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT ACTIONS LIKE STOCK SPLIT

* BROWN-FORMAN SAYS STOCK SPLIT TO BE EFFECTED IN FORM OF A DIVIDEND ON BOTH CLASS A AND CLASS B COMMON STOCK, PAYABLE IN SHARES OF CLASS B COMMON STOCK

* BROWN-FORMAN CORP - ‍DECIDED TO FULLY FUND ITS CURRENT PENSION LIABILITY OF $120 MILLION​