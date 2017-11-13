FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Brown-Forman says ‍on Nov 10, co, units entered into amended & restated 5-year credit agreement ​
Sections
Featured
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
european union
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
market analysis
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
commentary
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 13, 2017 / 8:53 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Brown-Forman says ‍on Nov 10, co, units entered into amended & restated 5-year credit agreement ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brown-Forman Corp:

* Brown-Forman says ‍on Nov 10, co, units entered into amended & restated 5-year credit agreement dated as of such date with certain lenders - SEC filing​

* Brown-Forman Corp - ‍credit agreement amends and restates in its entirety company’s existing five-year credit agreement dated as of November 18, 2011​

* Brown-Forman Corp - credit agreement provides an $800 million, five-year unsecured revolving credit commitment‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zB4QNU) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.