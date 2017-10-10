BRIEF-BRP amends and increases term facility

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BRP Inc

* BRP amends and increases term facility

* Amendments include a repricing, reducing interest rate by 50 basis points to an interest rate of 250 basis points over libor​

* ‍Completed certain amendments to agreement governing its existing US dollar-denominated term facility​

* ‍Amendments also provide for a US$100 million increase of term facility for a total amount outstanding as of today of US$793 million​

* ‍Amendments include and a reduction of Libor floor to 0 basis points​