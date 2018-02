Feb 7 (Reuters) - BRP Inc:

* BRP CREATES NEW POWERSPORTS GROUP AND APPOINTS BERTRAND THIÉBAUT AS PRESIDENT OF THIS GROUP

* BRP INC - ‍ NEW POWERSPORTS GROUP BRINGS TOGETHER SKI-DOO, LYNX, SEA-DOO, CAN-AM AND ROTAX PRODUCT LINES INTO A SINGLE OPERATING UNIT​

* BRP INC - ‍SPYDER AND EVINRUDE LINES WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPERATED INDEPENDENTLY​