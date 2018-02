Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bruker Corp:

* BRUKER ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND APPOINTMENT OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER

* BRUKER CORP - ANTHONY MATTACCHIONE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HAS SUBMITTED HIS RESIGNATION, EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 16, 2018

* BRUKER CORP - FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED