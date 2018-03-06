BRIEF-BSE Announces MoU With Federation Of Indian Spice Stakeholders

March 6 (Reuters) - Bse Ltd:

* BSE, FEDERATION OF INDIAN SPICE STAKEHOLDERS ENTERED INTO MOU FOR GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT OF COMMODITY DERIVATIVES MARKETS IN SPICES COMPLEX Source text - [BSE signs an MOU with Federation of Indian Spice Stakeholders (FISS) MOU aimed at growth and systematic development of commodity derivatives markets in the spices complex Mumbai, March 6th, 2018: BSE & Federation of Indian Spice Stakeholders (FISS) have entered into an MOU for the growth and systematic development of commodity derivatives markets in the spices complex.]

Further company coverage: