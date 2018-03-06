FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Sport
Environment
Science
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Financials
March 6, 2018 / 11:35 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-BSE Announces MoU With Federation Of Indian Spice Stakeholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Bse Ltd:

* BSE, FEDERATION OF INDIAN SPICE STAKEHOLDERS ENTERED INTO MOU FOR GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT OF COMMODITY DERIVATIVES MARKETS IN SPICES COMPLEX Source text - [BSE signs an MOU with Federation of Indian Spice Stakeholders (FISS) MOU aimed at growth and systematic development of commodity derivatives markets in the spices complex Mumbai, March 6th, 2018: BSE & Federation of Indian Spice Stakeholders (FISS) have entered into an MOU for the growth and systematic development of commodity derivatives markets in the spices complex.]

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.