BRIEF-BSE To Launch Cross Currency Derivatives, Cross INR Options From Feb 27

Feb 21 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd:

* TO LAUNCH CROSS CURRENCY DERIVATIVES AND CROSS INR OPTIONS WITH EFFECT FROM 27 FEBRUARY 2018​

* GOT SEBI APPROVAL TO INTRODUCE CROSS CURRENCY DERIVATIVES ON PAIRS SUCH AS EURO-US DOLLAR, POUND STERLING-USD AND USD-JAPANESE YEN​

* SAYS REGULATOR HAS ALSO ALLOWED TRADING IN CROSS-CURRENCY DERIVATIVES CONTRACTS FOR LONGER PERIOD BETWEEN 9.00 AM AND 7.30 PM Source text: [BSE has received SEBI approval for introducing cross currency derivatives (future and options) on pairs such as Euro(EUR)-US Dollar (USD), Pound Sterling (GBP)-USD and USD-Japanese Yen (JPY). The exchange has also received permission to introduce option on EUR-INR. GBP-INR and JPY-INR in addition to existing USD-INR Options. Additionally, the regulator has also allowed trading in cross-currency derivatives contracts for a longer period between 9:00 AM and 7:30 PM.] Further company coverage: