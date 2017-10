Oct 5 (Reuters) - BTG Plc

* ACQUIRED ROXWOOD MEDICAL, A PROVIDER OF ADVANCED CARDIOVASCULAR SPECIALTY CATHETERS

* ‍WILL PAY UP TO $80M IN CASH TO ACQUIRE ROXWOOD​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EPS FROM SECOND FULL YEAR OF OWNERSHIP​