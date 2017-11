Nov 14 (Reuters) - Btg Plc

* H1 REVENUE 341.3 MILLION STG

* H1 ‍ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT OF 99.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 78.8 MILLION STG YEAR AGO​

* BTG PLC - ‍FURTHER GROWTH IS EXPECTED IN H2 IN INTERVENTIONAL MEDICINE PRODUCT SALES ​

* BTG PLC - ‍PHARMACEUTICALS REVENUES IN H2 WILL REFLECT H1-WEIGHTED SEASONALITY OF CROFAB AND FEWER ANTICIPATED EXPIRY ORDERS FOR DIGIFAB COMPARED WITH H2 2016/17​

* ‍GROUP'S OVERALL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR TO 31 MARCH 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED​