BRIEF-BTG ordered to pay damages of $55.8 mln to Wellstat Therapeutics

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Btg Plc

* ‍a memorandum opinion has been issued against btg in its previously announced litigation with wellstat therapeutics corporation​

* ‍court has found that btg has breached distribution agreement and that wellstat is entitled to damages of $55.8m plus interest and costs.​

* ‍is surprised and disappointed by opinion and is considering options, which include appealing ruling and level of damages awarded​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)