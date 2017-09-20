FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BTG ordered to pay damages of $55.8 mln to Wellstat Therapeutics
September 20, 2017 / 6:13 AM / in a month

BRIEF-BTG ordered to pay damages of $55.8 mln to Wellstat Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Btg Plc

* ‍a memorandum opinion has been issued against btg in its previously announced litigation with wellstat therapeutics corporation​

* ‍court has found that btg has breached distribution agreement and that wellstat is entitled to damages of $55.8m plus interest and costs.​

* ‍is surprised and disappointed by opinion and is considering options, which include appealing ruling and level of damages awarded​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

