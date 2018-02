BRIEF-Bucher Industries Forecasts Improved Operating Profit Margin For Reporting Year 2017

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries Ag:

* FOR REPORTING YEAR 2017, GROUP FORECASTING IMPROVED OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN AND A “SIGNIFICANT” INCREASE IN GROUP PROFIT​

* ‍GROUP FY 2017 ORDER INTAKE CHF 2.87 BILLION VERSUS CHF 2.39 BILLION

* ‍GROUP FY 2017 NET SALES CHF 2.65 BILLION VERSUS CHF 2.38 BILLION

* ‍KUHN GROUP IS FORECASTING SALES TO GROW IN 2018 AND FOR OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN TO IMPROVE​

* ‍SALES GROWTH FOR MUNICIPAL VEHICLES WILL BE VERY STRONG IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​