BRIEF-Bucher Industries H1 EBIT at CHF 115 mln

Aug 3 (Reuters) - BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG:

* H1 SALES CHF 1313 MILLION

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT(EBIT) CHF 115 MILLION

* H1 EARNINGS PER SHARE IN CHF 8.74

* SEES AN IMPROVEMENT IN BUSINESS PERFORMANCE COMPARED WITH 2016

* EXPECTS CONTINUED RECOVERY IN MARKET FOR AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT

* FOR CURRENT YEAR, GROUP ANTICIPATES AN IMPROVEMENT IN BUSINESS PERFORMANCE COMPARED WITH 2016

* BUCHER INDUSTRIES-EMHART GLASS SEES SALES GROWTH AND SLIGHTLY HIGHER OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN IN 2017 (REFILES TO ADD DROPPED WORDS 'IN 2017')

* BUCHER INDUSTRIES-BUCHER HYDRAULICS IS EXPECTING FAVOURABLE MARKET ENVIRONMENT TO BE SUSTAINED IN 2017 (REFILES TO ADD DROPPED WORDS 'IN 2017')