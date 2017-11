Nov 27 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries Ag:

* SAYS CHRISTINA JOHANSSON, MEMBER OF GROUP MANAGEMENT AND CFO OF BUCHER INDUSTRIES, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE THE COMPANY‍​

* SAYS MANUELA SUTER, HEAD OF CONTROLLING OF BUCHER INDUSTRIES, WILL ASSUME THE POSITION OF CFO AS A MEMBER OF GROUP MANAGEMENT ON 1 JANUARY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)