15 days ago
July 20, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Buckle announces election of Thomas Heacock as vice president of finance, treasurer and CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Buckle Inc

* The Buckle, Inc. announces election of Thomas B. Heacock as vice president of finance, treasurer and chief financial officer

* Buckle Inc - Heacock replaces Karen B. Rhoads as company's chief financial officer

* Rhoads will remain with company for a period of time to assist in transfer of her duties and responsibilities to Heacock

* Buckle Inc - Rhoads will continue to serve as a member of company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

