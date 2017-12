Buckle Inc:

* THE BUCKLE, INC. REPORTS NOVEMBER 2017 NET SALES

* NOVEMBER SALES FELL 4 PERCENT TO $78.3 MILLION

* - ‍COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED NOVEMBER 25, 2017 DECREASED 3.6 PERCENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: