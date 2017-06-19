BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings launches company refranchising program

June 19 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings Inc :

* Buffalo Wild Wings launches company refranchising program

* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned restaurants

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc- Company has selected 83 restaurants to be refranchised

* Sale is part of company's on-going portfolio optimization process

* Says effective immediately, Cypress is entertaining requests and contacting parties regarding participation in process

* Buffalo Wild Wings - Restaurants to be refranchised in regions of Canada, Central And Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast U.S., South Texas, Washington, D.C. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: