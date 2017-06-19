FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings launches company refranchising program
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 19, 2017 / 3:39 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings launches company refranchising program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings Inc :

* Buffalo Wild Wings launches company refranchising program

* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned restaurants

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc- Company has selected 83 restaurants to be refranchised

* Sale is part of company's on-going portfolio optimization process

* Says effective immediately, Cypress is entertaining requests and contacting parties regarding participation in process

* Buffalo Wild Wings - Restaurants to be refranchised in regions of Canada, Central And Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast U.S., South Texas, Washington, D.C. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.