FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings Q3 earnings per share $1.17
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 25, 2017 / 8:15 PM / in 9 hours

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings Q3 earnings per share $1.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings Inc:

* Buffalo wild wings, inc. Announces third quarter earnings per share of $1.17 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.36

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.36

* Q3 earnings per share $1.17

* Q3 revenue $496.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $501.6 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.85 to $5.15

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.30 to $4.60

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - qtrly ‍same-store sales decreased 2.3% at company-owned restaurants and 3.2% at franchise locations​

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc sees ‍2017 same-store sales growth of approximately negative 1.5%​

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $80 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.