BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings Q3 earnings per share $1.17

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings Inc:
* Buffalo wild wings, inc. Announces third quarter earnings per share of $1.17 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.36
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.36
* Q3 earnings per share $1.17
* Q3 revenue $496.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $501.6 million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.85 to $5.15
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.30 to $4.60
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - qtrly same-store sales decreased 2.3% at company-owned restaurants and 3.2% at franchise locations
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc sees 2017 same-store sales growth of approximately negative 1.5%
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $80 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S