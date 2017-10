Oct 3 (Reuters) -

* Warren Buffett says it is a mistake to eliminate estate tax- CNBC

* Warren Buffett says american businesses are not at a competitive disadvantage due to corporate tax- CNBC

* Buffett says 20 percent corporate tax will increase earnings- CNBC

* Buffett says banks are doing okay - CNBC

* Buffett says corporate tax rate cut will be a plus for american business- CNBC Further company coverage: