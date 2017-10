Oct 3 (Reuters) -

* Warren Buffett says can’t solve Wells Fargo issues in a day- CNBC

* Warren Buffett on Wells Fargo says Tim Sloan has my faith - CNBC

* Buffett says have only sold enough Wells Fargo shares to stay under 10 percent- CNBC

* Buffett says Bank Of America's Brian Moynihan has done a great job- CNBC