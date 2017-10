Aug 14 (Reuters) - Buhler Industries Inc

* Buhler Industries reports 3rd quarter earnings

* Q3 revenue c$91.4 million

* Qtrly ‍shr $0.10​

* Buhler Industries Inc - sales for 2017 are expected to be up over 2016 sales

* Buhler Industries - ‍for 2017, “Profit margins are still expected to be soft due to competition for equipment sales and weaker canadian dollar”​

* Buhler Industries Inc qtrly ‍revenue $91.4 million versus $87.1 million​