10 days ago
BRIEF-Build-A-Bear Workshop Q2 same store sales fall 0.9 percent
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 27, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Build-A-Bear Workshop Q2 same store sales fall 0.9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Build-a-bear Workshop Inc

* Build-A-Bear workshop reports increased total revenue with second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.10

* Q2 revenue rose 2.8 percent to $77.2 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 0.9 percent

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.15

* Build-A-Bear Workshop says remains on track to complete upgrade of its web platform ahead of Q4 and holiday season

* Says continues to evolve its real estate portfolio by diversifying locations and formats

* Says also continues to leverage successful discovery store format as it remodeled or reformatted 16 locations in Q2

* Says estimates an unfavorable foreign currency impact on revenues & pre-tax income of about $1.5 million and $0.2 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

