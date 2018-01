BRIEF-Build-A-Bear Workshop Says FY 2017 Consolidated Comparable Sales Expected To Decrease 6.5 Pct

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc:

* BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. ISSUES PRELIMINARY SALES AND PRE-TAX EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS AHEAD OF PRESENTATION AT ICR CONFERENCE

* BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP INC - FY 2017 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN GUIDANCE IN RANGE OF $12 MILLION TO $13 MILLION

* BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP INC- FY 2017 CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES EXPECTED TO DECREASE 6.5%

* BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP INC - ON A PRELIMINARY BASIS, FOR Q4 EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $105 MILLION COMPARED TO $110.3 MILLION IN FISCAL 2016 Q4

* BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP INC- ON A PRELIMINARY BASIS, FOR 2017 FISCAL YEAR EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $356 MILLION

* BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP INC- ON A PRELIMINARY BASIS, FOR 2017 FISCAL YEAR EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $18 MILLION TO $19 MILLION

* BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP - ON A PRELIMINARY BASIS, EXPECTS 2018 REVENUE IN RANGE OF FLAT TO UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS

* BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP INC- ON A PRELIMINARY BASIS, FOR 2018 FISCAL YEAR EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN RANGE OF $15 MILLION TO $18 MILLION

* BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP INC - COMPANY‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A CHANGE IN COMPANY‘S FISCAL YEAR END

* BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP INC - FISCAL YEAR CHANGE WILL BE EFFECTIVE WITH START OF COMPANY‘S 2018 FISCAL YEAR

* BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP - ON A PRELIMINARY BASIS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, SEES EPS TO INCREASE OVER FISCAL YEAR 2017