Jan 22 (Reuters) - Bulletproof Group Ltd:

* ‍RECEIVED INTEREST IN ACQUISITION OF BULLETPROOF FROM A NUMBER OF PARTIES​

* ‍ALL OF PROPOSALS CONTEMPLATE HIGHER OFFERS FOR CO SHARES THAN TAKEOVER OFFER OF MADE BY UNIT OF MACQUARIE TELECOM GROUP LTD

* PROPOSAL MOST EXECUTABLE IS OFFER FROM KLIKON GROUP HOLDINGS TO ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARES IN CO FOR 15.2 CENTS PER SHARE

* INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE OF DIRECTORS EVALUATING THE PROPOSALS