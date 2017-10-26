FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bulten operating earnings fall in Q3
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Banks
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
Autos
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 26, 2017 / 11:37 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Bulten operating earnings fall in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bulten AB

* Q3 ‍net sales reached SEK 630 million, an increase of 5.0 pct on same period last year​

* Q3 ‍operating earnings (EBIT) were SEK 35 million vs yr-ago 39 million, which corresponds to an operating margin of 5.5 pct vs yr-ago 6.5 pct​

* Q3 ‍order bookings amounted to SEK 691 million, an increase of 14.7 pct

* Says growth and profitability were hampered by slightly lower volumes due to customers’ model changes

* Says the profitability has also been negatively impacted by higher global market prices for steel and other metals, as well as currency effects

* Says underlying profitability is good considering this was the third quarter, which has fewer production days.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.