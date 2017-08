June 26 (Reuters) - BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG :

* BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION EXPANDS ITS PRESENCE IN CANADA

* HAS ACQUIRED CSM COMPRESSOR SUPPLIES & MACHINE WORK LTD, (CSM) A CANADIAN COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 23, 2017

* THE PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE