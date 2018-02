Feb 22 (Reuters) - Bure Equity Ab:

* Q4 OPERATING LOSS SEK 1.02‍​ BILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.01 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 WAS SEK 111.69, COMPARED TO SEK 101.74 AT YEAR-END 2016​