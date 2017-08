July 31 (Reuters) - BURELLE SA:

* H1 EBITDA EUR 467.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 381.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 122.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 89.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 3.46 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.66 BILLION MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF BURELLE FOR 2017 WILL FOLLOW THE SAME TREND AS THOSE OF COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)