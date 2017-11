Nov 28 (Reuters) - BURGAN BANK:

* OBTAINS C.BANK APPROVAL TO EXERCISE OPTION FOR EARLY RECALL OF REMAINING BALANCE OF LOWER TIER 2 BONDS WORTH 100 MILLION DINARS ISSUED IN DEC 27, 2012

* REMAINING BALANCE OF BONDS IS 72.8 MILLION DINARS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )