Jan 4 (Reuters) - Bus Online Co Ltd :

* Says 7.4 million shares held by shareholder were frozen in order for two years from Dec. 27, 2017

* All 29,206,115 shares held by the shareholder in the company were frozen so far, equivalent to a 9.88 percent stake

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/fq3wYb

