Feb 15 (Reuters) - Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd :

* BUTTERFIELD ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND CALENDAR YEAR 2017

* Q4 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.76

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72

* ANNOUNCED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO ONE MILLION COMMON SHARES

* BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.38 PER COMMON SHARE, A 19% INCREASE

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $76.1 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $9.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.77 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S