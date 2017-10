Sept 28 (Reuters) - BUWOG

* ‍SUCCESSFUL Q1: YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE OF 63.6% IN RECURRING FFO TO EUR 44.2 MILLION​

* ‍RECURRING FFO: FORECAST OF AT LEAST EUR 125 MILLION IN 2017/18 CONFIRMED​

* Q1 ‍EARNINGS BEFORE TAX OF EUR 37.1 MILLION AND NET PROFIT OF EUR 29.2 MILLION WERE LOWER THAN Q1 OF PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)