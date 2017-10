Oct 16 (Reuters) - BUWOG

* DGAP-ADHOC: BUWOG AG EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT REVALUATION RESULTS OF ITS STANDING INVESTMENT PROPERTIES FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18

* ‍EXPECTED POSITIVE REVALUATION RESULT OF STANDING INVESTMENT PROPERTIES OF BUWOG AG OF AT LEAST EUR 135 MN FOR FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18​