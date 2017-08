July 12 (Reuters) - BV HOLDING AG:

* H1 PROFIT 8.6 MILLION CHF VERSUS 14.2 MILLION CHF YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TO CLOSE ALSO THE SECOND HALF OF 2017 WITH A POSITIVE RESULT‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2tGSEYg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)