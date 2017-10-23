FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BW Offshore ‍says first oil from UK's Catcher on schedule by year-end
October 23, 2017 / 6:10 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-BW Offshore ‍says first oil from UK's Catcher on schedule by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Bw Offshore Ltd

* ‍BW Catcher floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel arrived at Premier Oil’s Catcher field on Wednesday 18 October​

* ‍hook up of submerged turret production (STP) buoy mooring system was completed on 19 october with vessel successfully completing a rotation test around buoy on 20 october​

* ‍final pull-in of risers and umbilicals is now underway and commissioning activities have also commenced in parallel​

* ‍delivery of first oil remains on schedule by end of year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
