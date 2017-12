BRIEF-BW Offshore ‍says oil production started at Premier's Catcher field

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Bw Offshore Ltd:

* ‍FIRST OIL FROM CATCHER FPSO WAS SAFELY ACHIEVED ON 23 DECEMBER​

* ‍CATCHER DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IS NEARING COMPLETION ON TIME AND WELL WITHIN BUDGET​

* ‍BW CATCHER IS OWNED AND OPERATED BY BW OFFSHORE AND WILL COMMENCE A SEVEN-YEAR FIXED TERM CONTRACT, WITH EXTENSION OPTIONS OF UP TO 18 YEARS​

* ‍CATCHER FIELD PARTNERSHIP IS MADE UP OF PREMIER OIL (50%), CAIRN ENERGY (20%), MOL GROUP (20%) AND DYAS (10%)​

* ‍UNIT HAS AN OIL STORAGE CAPACITY OF 650,000 BARRELS AND A PROCESSING CAPACITY OF UP TO 60,000 BARRELS PER DAY. FPSO HAS A DESIGN LIFE OF 20 YEARS OF UNINTERRUPTED OPERATIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting Oslo newsroom)