Feb 7 (Reuters) - BWP Trust:

* HY PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES ATTRIBUTABLE $ 103.4 MILLION VERSUS $73.4 MILLION

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $ ‍76.9​ MILLION VERSUS $75.8 MILLION

* INTERIM DISTRIBUTION OF ‍8.78​ CENTS PER UNIT

* EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN DISTRIBUTION GROWTH AT 1.7 PER CENT FOR SECOND HALF

‍RENT REVIEWS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE INCREMENTALLY TO PROPERTY INCOME FOR HALF-YEAR TO 30 JUNE 2018​