Jan 31 (Reuters) - By-Health Co Ltd:

* SAYS ITS UNIT PLANS TO ACQUIRE AUSTRALIA'S LIFE-SPACE GROUP PTY LTD FOR UP TO A$690 MILLION ($558.49 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rXNfgS Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.2355 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)