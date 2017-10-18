FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Byggmax Q3 operating profit down yr/yr​
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 18, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Byggmax Q3 operating profit down yr/yr​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Byggmax

* Q3 ‍net sales amounted to SEK 1,813 mln ( 1,768 ), up 2.5 percent​

* Q3 ‍net sales for comparable stores increased 1.0 percent (0.3).​

* Q3 ‍EBIT amounted to SEK 221 mln (235)

* Says EBITDA excluding non-recurring items amounted to SEK 266 mln (269 mln) ​

* Says ‍sales and profitability increased for Byggmax segment and decreased for Skanska byggvaror

* Says Skanska Byggvaror’s sales development was negatively impacted by strong comparable figures and reduced investments in product development in earlier periods. September was the weakest sales month of the quarter

* Says regarding Skanska Byggvaror: With reduced cost levels and a new CEO in place, we are investing in product development, further detailing the strategic plan, and expect positive financial effects over time ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
