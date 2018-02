Feb 1 (Reuters) - Byggmax:

* SKÅNSKA BYGGVAROR, A PART OF BYGGMAX GROUP, EXECUTES INITIATIVE IN THE RESTRUCTURING PLAN BY ENTERING AN AGREEMENT TO DIVEST PAVILLON DANMARK A/S

* SAYS ‍NON-RECURRING FINANCIAL EFFECTS COUPLED WITH THIS DIVESTITURE ARE IN LINE WITH PROVISIONS ALREADY MADE IN BYGGMAX GROUP'S FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q4 2017​