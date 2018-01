BRIEF-Byggmax to restructure Skånska Byggvaror, take one-off charge in Q4

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Byggmax:

* GROUP RESTRUCTURES SKÅNSKA BYGGVAROR TO EXECUTE THE STRATEGY FOR PROFITABLE GROWTH

* SAYS ‍RESTRUCTURING OF SKÅNSKA BYGGVAROR IMPACTS BYGGMAX GROUP‘S FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q4 2017 WITH A NON-RECURRING COST OF CA SEK 50 MILLION, OF WHICH CA HALF IN CASH EFFECT​

* SAYS ‍PAY-OFF TIME IS 2-2.5 YEARS​

* SAYS ‍FOR 2018, SKÅNSKA BYGGVAROR EXPECTS DECREASED OPERATIONAL COSTS, DECREASED REVENUES AS MARKETING OF NON-CORE CATEGORIES IS REDUCED, AND TO END YEAR WITH A STRONGER, MORE PROFITABLE CORE BUSINESS​

* SAYS CHANGES TO REDUCE OPERATIONAL COSTS WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT IN 2018, AND FULL IMPACT IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: