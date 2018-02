Feb 7 (Reuters) - BZ WBK:

* The Polish unit of Banco Santander, BZ WBK, says it plans to issue subordinated bonds in Poland worth up to 1 billion zlotys ($296.55 million)

* Bank says it plans to issue the bonds until June 30, 2018

* The bonds may be issued all at once or in several tranches, BZ WBK says