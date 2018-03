March 9 (Reuters) - C C Land Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTS TO RECORD TURNAROUND FROM LOSS OF ABOUT HK$357 MILLION LAST YEAR TO A PROFIT IN REGION OF HK$280 MILLION​ FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN RENTAL INCOME OF GROUP'S PROPERTY INVESTMENT BUSINESS​