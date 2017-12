BRIEF-‍C-Quadrat Investment says Austrian FMA Clears Majority Takeover​

Dec 21 (Reuters) - C-Quadrat Investment Ag:

* ‍C-QUADRAT INVESTMENT AG / AUSTRIAN FMA CLEARS MAJORITY TAKEOVER​

* CONCLUSION OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENTS FOR ACQUISITION OF CO‘S SHARES BETWEEN CO‘S CORE SHAREHOLDERS AND HNA GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT

* ‍INFORMED BY HNA THAT AUSTRIAN FMA HAD NO OBJECTIONS TO CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDINGS AND THUS AGAINST MAJORITY TAKEOVER OF C-QUADRAT BY HNA​

* ‍FOLLOWING NECESSARY REGULATORY RELEASES HNA WILL HOLD APPROXIMATELY 74.8% IN CUBIC AND CUBIC WILL HOLD MORE THAN 98% IN C-QUADRAT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: