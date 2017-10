Oct 25 (Reuters) - C R Bard Inc

* Bard announces third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.25

* Sees fy 2017 sales up 5.5 to 6 percent

* Q3 sales $989.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $992.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* C R Bard Inc - expects disruption in manufacturing to have negative impact on Q4 revenue&operations, but sees impact to be temporary & solved by end of 2017​