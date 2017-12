Dec 13 (Reuters) - C-Rad Ab:

* REG-UPDATE ON C-RAD DELIVERY OF ITS ADVANCED SURFACE TRACKING SOLUTION TO SWEDISH CANCER CENTER NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA

* SAYS ‍IS IN CLOSE DIALOGUE WITH CUSTOMER AND WITH ELEKTA TO DETERMINE STEPS FORWARD.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)