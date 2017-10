BRIEF-CA Immobilien Anlagen issues convertible bonds

Sept 26 (Reuters) - CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG

* PTA-ADHOC: CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG: CA IMMO ISSUES CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* ‍OFFERING SIZE WILL BE EUR 200 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTED NET PROCEEDS ARE PARTLY EARMARKED FOR EARLY REPAYMENT OF PROJECT-FINANCED BANK LOANS IN CEE​

* ‍SEMI-ANNUAL COUPON IS EXPECTED TO BE SET BETWEEN 0.50% - 1.00% P.A.​

* ‍BONDS WILL HAVE A MATURITY OF 7.5 YEARS​

* CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN - ‍PRICING OF BONDS IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE TODAY AND SETTLEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON OR AROUND 4 OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍BONDS WILL BE ISSUED AT 100% OF THEIR NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 100,000 PER BOND​

* ‍BONDS WILL BE REDEEMED, IF NOT PREVIOUSLY CONVERTED, AT 100% OF NOMINAL VALUE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)