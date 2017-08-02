FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CA Technologies Q1 adj earnings per share $0.61
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 2, 2017 / 8:20 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-CA Technologies Q1 adj earnings per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - CA Inc:

* CA technologies reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.61

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 revenue $1.025 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.01 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 gaap earnings per share $1.70 to $1.76

* Sees fy 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $2.42 to $2.48

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.38, revenue view $4.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ca inc sees ‍fiscal 2018 total revenue to increase approximately 4 percent as reported and in constant currency​

* Ca inc sees fiscal 2018 ‍cash flow to increase in a range of 1 percent to 5 percent as reported and flat to 4 percent in constant currency​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.