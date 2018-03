BRIEF-Cablevision Holding SA Posts FY 2017 ‍Revenue Of 40.95 Bln Pesos

March 9 (Reuters) - Cablevision Holding SA:

* ‍REVENUE REACHED 40.95 BILLION PESOS IN FY 2017, UP 34% FROM FY 2016​

* ‍FY 2017 REVENUE INCREASE HELPED BY GROWTH IN BROADBAND SUBSCRIBERS, SPEEDS UPGRADES FOR CURRENT CUSTOMER BASE​

* ‍FY 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA 15.2 BILLION PESOS, UP 38.6% DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES IN CABLE TV AND INTERNET ACCESS SEGMENT​

* CABLEVISION HOLDING - ‍AS OF DEC 31, 2017, TOTAL CONSOLIDATED CABLE TV SUBSCRIBERS WERE 3.50 MILLION VERSUS 3.53 MILLION REGISTERED IN SAME PERIOD OF 2016​

* CABLEVISION HOLDING - ‍INTERNET SUBSCRIBERS TOTALED 2.33 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2017 VERSUS. 2.18 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2016​