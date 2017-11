Oct 31 (Reuters) - Cabot Corp

* Cabot Corp reports fourth quarter diluted EPS of $1.07 and adjusted EPS of $0.91

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.91

* Q4 earnings per share $1.07

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cabot Corp - qtrly net sales $723 million versus $619 mln‍​

* Cabot Corp says in the quarter ‍reinforcement materials segment delivered “robust growth” compared to same quarter in prior year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: